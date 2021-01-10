Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Exelon by 154.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 427.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after buying an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Exelon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

EXC stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

