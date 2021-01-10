ExclusiveCoin Price Up 10.5% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $663,997.64 and $8,338.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006433 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

