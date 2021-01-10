Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of AQUA opened at $29.80 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,398,063 shares of company stock valued at $209,224,913. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 619,641 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 562,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 374,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

