Evercore ISI Raises Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $90.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE BUD opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

