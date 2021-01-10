Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $191,041.00 and $22,027.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.08 or 0.03321288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,757,162 coins and its circulating supply is 177,727,749 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

