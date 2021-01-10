Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

NYSE EPRT opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

