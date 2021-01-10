ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 6.1%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 566,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 328,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
EPIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.
The firm has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
