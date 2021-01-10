ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 6.1%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 566,481 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 328,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

EPIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

The firm has a market cap of $385.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

