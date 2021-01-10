Esportbits (HLT) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Esportbits has a market cap of $5.19 million and $128.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Esportbits has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Esportbits token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.43 or 0.00721675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts . Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com . Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Esportbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

