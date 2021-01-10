Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.00. Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 423,027 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

