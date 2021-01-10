Eric Swayze Sells 195 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $10,918.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,940.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.17 and a beta of 1.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

