Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $804.45.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $692.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $702.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Equinix by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

