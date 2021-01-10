EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 646.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 15,149.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 111.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.83. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

