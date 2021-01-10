Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENGMF. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGMF opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.