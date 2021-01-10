EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market cap of $75,049.03 and approximately $98.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

