Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Neutral” at 140166

140166 cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. 140166 currently has $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.94.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $207.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 162.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

