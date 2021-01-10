Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBF opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Ennis has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ennis during the second quarter worth $1,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ennis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

