Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.71. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1,699,257 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

