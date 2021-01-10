Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ET. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.82.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.73 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.