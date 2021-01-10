Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $846.55 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,186,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

