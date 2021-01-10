Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.75

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as high as $27.60. Endesa shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Endesa alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.