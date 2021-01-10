Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $6.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.20 to $6.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

EXK opened at $4.91 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

