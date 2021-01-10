Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $32,036.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,783,047 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.