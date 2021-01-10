Elysium Market Capitalization Tops $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.66 or 0.00448995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 319% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.