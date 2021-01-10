ELM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $112,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $379.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

