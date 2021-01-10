ELM Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 108,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $288.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.64 and its 200 day moving average is $315.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

