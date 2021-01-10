Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) and HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) Head-To-Head Review

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) and HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and HST Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics 1 8 1 0 2.00 HST Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $59.04, suggesting a potential downside of 51.19%. Given Eidos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eidos Therapeutics is more favorable than HST Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eidos Therapeutics and HST Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics $26.69 million 176.12 -$37.83 million ($1.03) -117.44 HST Global N/A N/A $430,000.00 N/A N/A

HST Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eidos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Eidos Therapeutics and HST Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics N/A -65.21% -53.04% HST Global N/A -1,715.09% -13,300.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Eidos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of Eidos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of HST Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eidos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HST Global has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics beats HST Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

About HST Global

HST Global, Inc., an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases. The company also intends to acquire products for the treatment of individual health challenges. HST Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.