Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.38.

ETN stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

