Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $364,980.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $827,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

