East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after buying an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $12,279,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.