East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.63.
Shares of EWBC opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $58.20.
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after buying an additional 943,691 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $12,279,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
