Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

