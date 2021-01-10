Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.92

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 226,403 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

