Dovu Hits 1-Day Volume of $229.00 (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $529,185.10 and $229.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,962,517 tokens. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.