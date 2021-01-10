Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Receives C$59.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.20.

DOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

DOL stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.47. 455,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total transaction of C$4,669,215.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,010.48. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

About Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

