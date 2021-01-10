Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dock has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

