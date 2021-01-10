Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Increased to C$98.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$78.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

