Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 28.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.