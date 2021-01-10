Diversified Trust Co Purchases 623 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $150.77 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

