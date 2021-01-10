Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,005 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 10.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.96 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

