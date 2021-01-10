Diversified Trust Co Has $944,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 74.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 345.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $342.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

