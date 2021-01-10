Diversified Trust Co Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

SIVB stock opened at $424.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $437.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day moving average of $280.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

