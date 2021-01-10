Diversified Trust Co Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 84.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

