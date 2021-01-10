Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.82.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $235.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.53, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

