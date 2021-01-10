Diversified Trust Co Buys 324 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of THS opened at $40.09 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock worth $883,576 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

