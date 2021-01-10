Diversified Trust Co Buys 130 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $613.26 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $601.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

