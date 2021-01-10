Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 94,607 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

