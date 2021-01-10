Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.35.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

