Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.40

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 97926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

