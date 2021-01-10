Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $1,572,600.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,057,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $77.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

