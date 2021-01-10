DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.85

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.85 and last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 10483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,070,783.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,201 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,845 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

