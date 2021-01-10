DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.50 ($19.41).

DIC stock opened at €13.54 ($15.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.50. DIC Asset AG has a one year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a one year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

